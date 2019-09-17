Channels

Chuang Chuang was the star of his own 24-hour TV channel in Thailand for a few years. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Popular panda Chuang Chuang on loan from China dies in Thai zoo

  • The 19-year-old panda collapsed on Monday in his enclosure in the Chiang Mai Zoo soon after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves
Updated: 6:44pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Chuang Chuang was the star of his own 24-hour TV channel in Thailand for a few years. Photo: AFP
One of the 147 confiscated tigers removed from the controversial Tiger Temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Photo: EPA
86 tigers rescued from Thailand’s controversial Tiger Temple have died of disease

  • Tourists could pet tigers and pose for selfies with them at the Buddhist monastery, which was later raided for mistreatment and wildlife trafficking
  • Authorities say the 147 rescued tigers were vulnerable to illness due to inbreeding, and more than half of them had since died
One of the 147 confiscated tigers removed from the controversial Tiger Temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Photo: EPA
