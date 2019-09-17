Chuang Chuang was the star of his own 24-hour TV channel in Thailand for a few years. Photo: AFP
Popular panda Chuang Chuang on loan from China dies in Thai zoo
- The 19-year-old panda collapsed on Monday in his enclosure in the Chiang Mai Zoo soon after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves
Topic | Thailand
Chuang Chuang was the star of his own 24-hour TV channel in Thailand for a few years. Photo: AFP
One of the 147 confiscated tigers removed from the controversial Tiger Temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Photo: EPA
86 tigers rescued from Thailand’s controversial Tiger Temple have died of disease
- Tourists could pet tigers and pose for selfies with them at the Buddhist monastery, which was later raided for mistreatment and wildlife trafficking
- Authorities say the 147 rescued tigers were vulnerable to illness due to inbreeding, and more than half of them had since died
Topic | Thailand
One of the 147 confiscated tigers removed from the controversial Tiger Temple in Ratchaburi province, Thailand. Photo: EPA