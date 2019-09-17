A 10-year-old actress dons a wedding gown at an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. Photo: AFP
Indonesia raises minimum age for brides to 19 in bid to end child marriage
- One in four girls in Indonesia is married before they turn 18, according to a 2016 report by the country’s statistics agency and Unicef
- Girls were previously allowed to get married at 16, or younger – with no minimum age – if their parents requested it
Bangladeshi women show their palms painted with henna at a beauty parlour in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh top court drops ‘virgin’ status from marriage certificates
- Marriage laws in the Muslim-majority country had required a bride to state if she was a kumari – meaning virgin – a widow, or divorced
- The ruling states that kumari will be replaced with ‘unmarried’, and grooms must now disclose their relationship status as well
