A 10-year-old actress dons a wedding gown at an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia raises minimum age for brides to 19 in bid to end child marriage

  • One in four girls in Indonesia is married before they turn 18, according to a 2016 report by the country’s statistics agency and Unicef
  • Girls were previously allowed to get married at 16, or younger – with no minimum age – if their parents requested it
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:03pm, 17 Sep, 2019

A 10-year-old actress dons a wedding gown at an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. Photo: AFP
Bangladeshi women show their palms painted with henna at a beauty parlour in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Bangladesh top court drops ‘virgin’ status from marriage certificates

  • Marriage laws in the Muslim-majority country had required a bride to state if she was a kumari – meaning virgin – a widow, or divorced
  • The ruling states that kumari will be replaced with ‘unmarried’, and grooms must now disclose their relationship status as well
Topic |   Bangladesh
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 10:20am, 28 Aug, 2019

Bangladeshi women show their palms painted with henna at a beauty parlour in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
