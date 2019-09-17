Cargo ships dock at Malaysia's Klang port on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Malaysia looks to fast-track investments as it seeks to woo businesses hit by US-China trade war
- Malaysia’s new National Committee on Investment I has already approved investments worth more than US$500 million
- An increasing number of businesses have been moving manufacturing out of China to escape tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by both sides in the dispute
Mukhriz Mahathir at his official residence in the Kedah state capital of Alor Setar. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran
Battle for spoils of US-China trade war has Malaysia’s Mukhriz Mahathir touting Kedah’s arsenal
- Fifth child of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has the tall order of luring Chinese businesses to one of Malaysia’s poorest states as investors eye new markets
- But the chief minister says the region is well armed for the task and Kedah is the natural choice for tariff-weary manufacturers
