Cargo ships dock at Malaysia's Klang port on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia looks to fast-track investments as it seeks to woo businesses hit by US-China trade war

  • Malaysia’s new National Committee on Investment I has already approved investments worth more than US$500 million
  • An increasing number of businesses have been moving manufacturing out of China to escape tit-for-tat tariffs imposed by both sides in the dispute
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:33pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Mukhriz Mahathir at his official residence in the Kedah state capital of Alor Setar. Photo: Tashny Sukumaran
Politics

Battle for spoils of US-China trade war has Malaysia’s Mukhriz Mahathir touting Kedah’s arsenal

  • Fifth child of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has the tall order of luring Chinese businesses to one of Malaysia’s poorest states as investors eye new markets
  • But the chief minister says the region is well armed for the task and Kedah is the natural choice for tariff-weary manufacturers
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 6:43pm, 17 Sep, 2019

