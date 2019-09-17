Ursicio Cenas is escorted to detention after he and two other Corrections officials were cited for contempt in a Senate probe. Photo: AP
Philippine prison officials jailed for giving evasive answers as senators investigate early-release scandal
- A Senate hearing to investigate the release of many powerful, wealthy prisoners has been ongoing
- Senators became enraged after the three officials could not give satisfactory answers to questions about corruption in New Bilibid Prison
Topic | The Philippines
Ursicio Cenas is escorted to detention after he and two other Corrections officials were cited for contempt in a Senate probe. Photo: AP
Antonio Sanchez, a former Philippine mayor serving a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders. Photo: Twitter
Philippines hits pause on early release for ex-mayor Antonio Sanchez serving 360 years in jail amid outrage
- Sanchez was set to have been freed on August 20, his family said, after serving 24 years of a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders
- But public outrage has forced authorities to keep him behind bars, while they review the release of about 11,000 prisoners for good behaviour
Topic | The Philippines
Antonio Sanchez, a former Philippine mayor serving a 360-year sentence for rape and multiple murders. Photo: Twitter