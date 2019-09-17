Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AP
Philippine government slams drug war film as ‘black propaganda’ aimed at ‘gullible foreign audiences’
- ‘On The President’s Orders’ is a gritty, cinematic depiction of President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly anti-drugs crackdown that has killed thousands
- A government spokesman dismissed the documentary as ‘one-sided’ and ‘riding on the coattails of the president’s international popularity’
Will backlash force Duterte to retreat from South China Sea oil exploration deal with Beijing?
- The Philippine leader is willing to ‘ignore’ a decision on sovereignty claims by an international tribunal at The Hague so he can strike a deal with China to jointly extract resources
- But in the face of a public backlash, his spokesman has now denied the president plans to ‘set aside’ the UN ruling
