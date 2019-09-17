Channels

More than 200 Chinese nationals were also arrested last week in the Philippines over an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

More than 320 Chinese arrested in the Philippines for illegal online gambling

  • Manila has launched a crackdown on the large numbers of Chinese who mostly enter the country as tourists and then work for online gambling operations
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:41pm, 17 Sep, 2019

More than 200 Chinese nationals were also arrested last week in the Philippines over an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
Society

Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank ‘pranks’ on diving trip in Philippines

  • Shanghai man apologises for closing the valves on two divers’ oxygen tanks in separate incidents off Puerto Galera, Mindoro last week
  • Diver who had to use his partner’s tank when his supply was shut off says he is seeking legal advice and may report the case to police in China
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 6:28pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
