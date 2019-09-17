More than 200 Chinese nationals were also arrested last week in the Philippines over an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
More than 320 Chinese arrested in the Philippines for illegal online gambling
- Manila has launched a crackdown on the large numbers of Chinese who mostly enter the country as tourists and then work for online gambling operations
Topic | The Philippines
Yu, seen in a still from video footage of the dive, was at a depth of 15 metres when his oxygen supply was shut off. Photo: Yangtze Evening News
Chinese tourist sorry for scuba tank ‘pranks’ on diving trip in Philippines
- Shanghai man apologises for closing the valves on two divers’ oxygen tanks in separate incidents off Puerto Galera, Mindoro last week
- Diver who had to use his partner’s tank when his supply was shut off says he is seeking legal advice and may report the case to police in China
Topic | China Society
