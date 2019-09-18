A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia shuts 1,000 schools and Singapore worries about Formula One race as haze from Indonesian fires intensifies
- Deteriorating air quality also resulted in delay at corruption trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak after lawyers said he needed treatment for symptoms of conjunctivitis
- Indonesian government has insisted it is doing all it can to fight the fires, with President Joko Widodo saying during a visit to a hard-hit area on Sumatra that ‘we have made every effort’
The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
