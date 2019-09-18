Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia shuts 1,000 schools and Singapore worries about Formula One race as haze from Indonesian fires intensifies

  • Deteriorating air quality also resulted in delay at corruption trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak after lawyers said he needed treatment for symptoms of conjunctivitis
  • Indonesian government has insisted it is doing all it can to fight the fires, with President Joko Widodo saying during a visit to a hard-hit area on Sumatra that ‘we have made every effort’
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:42pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

The haze is back. Can Malaysia and Indonesia clear the air?

  • Putrajaya has blamed – and offered help to – Jakarta, which denies full responsibility for the poor air quality
  • The smog poses a health hazard to the region, while it also has negative consequences for business and tourism
Topic |   Indonesia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 12:03pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.