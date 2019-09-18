Channels

A deputy public prosecutor told Singapore’s High Court that this was a ‘case of a murder driven by jealousy, rage and unrequited desire’. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian man killed Chinese ex-colleague in jealous rage, Singapore court hears

  • Boh Soon Ho, who was working in Singapore, strangled a former co-worker then attempted to rape her corpse
  • He is standing trial in the High Court, in a case described as ‘a murder driven by jealousy, rage and unrequited desire’
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 6:56pm, 18 Sep, 2019

A deputy public prosecutor told Singapore's High Court that this was a 'case of a murder driven by jealousy, rage and unrequited desire'. Photo: SCMP
Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore couple charged with murdering baby girl, 2

  • Police discovered remains of girl, thought to have died in 2014, after neighbours reported smelling ‘something rotting’.
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 11:37am, 17 Sep, 2019

Photo: Shutterstock
