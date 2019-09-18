A deputy public prosecutor told Singapore’s High Court that this was a ‘case of a murder driven by jealousy, rage and unrequited desire’. Photo: SCMP
Malaysian man killed Chinese ex-colleague in jealous rage, Singapore court hears
- Boh Soon Ho, who was working in Singapore, strangled a former co-worker then attempted to rape her corpse
- He is standing trial in the High Court, in a case described as ‘a murder driven by jealousy, rage and unrequited desire’
Topic | Crime
