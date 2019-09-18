Singapore has defended its use of capital punishment for offences like drug trafficking and murder as a deterrent against crime, despite calls from rights groups to abolish it.

Advertisement Kamarudin, co-founder of local NGO Happy People Helping People Foundation, said he and his wife were being investigated for “wearing T-shirts with a message of compassion”.

“Tell me how can you promote the idea of giving ex-offenders a second chance if we send people to their death?” he said.

The Yellow Ribbon Project advocates giving a second chance to former prisoners.

“Even wearing a T-shirt that promotes anti-death penalty sentiments can get you into trouble with the law,” Kamarudin wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

Police said that two people were being probed for offences under the public order act, punishable for first-time offenders with a fine of S$3,000 (US$2,200). Repeat offenders can be fined S$5,000.

The prisons service, which supports the run, said that organisers of the event were made aware a week beforehand that a participant planned to wear a shirt with an anti-death penalty message.

Organisers contacted the man and advised him against using the event as a platform to advocate a cause but Kamarudin and his wife turned up wearing the T-shirts anyway, they said.