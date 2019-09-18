File photo of investigators inspecting a ship involved in the alleged shooting of a Taiwanese fisherman. Photo: AP
Philippine coastguard sailors convicted of killing Taiwanese fisherman
- A judge said the workers failed to prove that their action of opening fire on a Taiwanese boat that killed Hong Shi Cheng in 2013 was legally justified
- The incident happened in overlapping exclusive economic zones of the Philippines and Taipei
