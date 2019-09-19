Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

In Philippines, stateless descendants of soldiers long for Japanese citizenship

  • A survey has found that there are 3,810 Nikkeijin in the Philippines, of whom 1,069 are still alive and considered stateless
  • Japan started conducting citizenship interviews in 2015 after Nikkeijin organisations made an appeal to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:12am, 19 Sep, 2019

Narcisa Claveria (left) and Estelita Dy. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

New ‘comfort women’ memorial opens in Manila, defying Japanese pressure

  • There are an estimated 1,000 Filipino women who were believed to have been sexually abused by Japanese soldiers during the occupation
  • President Rodrigo Duterte has said it is not the policy of the government to ‘antagonise other nations’
Topic |   The Philippines
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 10:20pm, 25 Aug, 2019

