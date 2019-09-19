An officer stands inside a container full of plastic waste at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Indonesia sending back 547 containers of hazardous waste to wealthy nations, from Australia to the US
- Australia, Britain, New Zealand, Spain and the US were among the countries that would see their waste being returned to them
- Authorities said the Indonesian government has stopped more than 2,000 containers this year in several ports
Topic | Environment
