Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (right) gives his state-of-the-nation address at a general assembly at parliament in Jakarta in August. Photo: AFP
Millions may risk jail as Indonesia to outlaw sex outside marriage
- Law will also apply to foreigners, and will affect homosexuals as gay marriage is not recognised in Indonesia
- New penal code expected to be adopted next week also introduces stiff penalties for insulting president’s dignity
A 10-year-old actress dons a wedding gown at an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. Photo: AFP
Indonesia raises minimum age for brides to 19 in bid to end child marriage
- One in four girls in Indonesia is married before they turn 18, according to a 2016 report by the country’s statistics agency and Unicef
- Girls were previously allowed to get married at 16, or younger – with no minimum age – if their parents requested it
