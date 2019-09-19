Channels

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (right) gives his state-of-the-nation address at a general assembly at parliament in Jakarta in August. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Millions may risk jail as Indonesia to outlaw sex outside marriage

  • Law will also apply to foreigners, and will affect homosexuals as gay marriage is not recognised in Indonesia
  • New penal code expected to be adopted next week also introduces stiff penalties for insulting president’s dignity
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:35am, 19 Sep, 2019

A 10-year-old actress dons a wedding gown at an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia raises minimum age for brides to 19 in bid to end child marriage

  • One in four girls in Indonesia is married before they turn 18, according to a 2016 report by the country’s statistics agency and Unicef
  • Girls were previously allowed to get married at 16, or younger – with no minimum age – if their parents requested it
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:36pm, 18 Sep, 2019

