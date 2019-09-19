Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia, Indonesia close thousands of schools as toxic haze intensifies

  • Air quality deteriorated to ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ levels on an official index in many parts of Peninsular Malaysia
  • Jakarta has deployed thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle the plantation fires
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:36pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia seeds clouds to bring relief as haze from Indonesian forest fires chokes Southeast Asia

  • Malaysia closed more than 1,000 schools nationwide on Wednesday and air quality worsened in Singapore days before the city’s Formula One race
  • Deteriorating air quality also resulted in delay at corruption trial of Najib Razak after lawyers said he needed treatment for symptoms of conjunctivitis
Topic |   Malaysia
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Updated: 9:41pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.