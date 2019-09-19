Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia, Indonesia close thousands of schools as toxic haze intensifies
- Air quality deteriorated to ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ levels on an official index in many parts of Peninsular Malaysia
- Jakarta has deployed thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle the plantation fires
Topic | Malaysia
A man rides on a motorcycle in the haze in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia seeds clouds to bring relief as haze from Indonesian forest fires chokes Southeast Asia
- Malaysia closed more than 1,000 schools nationwide on Wednesday and air quality worsened in Singapore days before the city’s Formula One race
- Deteriorating air quality also resulted in delay at corruption trial of Najib Razak after lawyers said he needed treatment for symptoms of conjunctivitis
