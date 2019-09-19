Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Hundreds arrested in Indonesia on suspicion of starting forest fires, could face 10 years in jail

  • Among those arrested were three men caught trying to clear land to plant crops in a park that is home to about 140 endangered wild elephants, police said
  • Those arrested could be prosecuted under an environmental protection law that mandates a maximum 10-year prison sentence for setting fires to clear land
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Associated Press  

Reuters  

Updated: 5:30pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia, Indonesia close thousands of schools as toxic haze intensifies

  • Air quality deteriorated to ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ levels on an official index in many parts of Peninsular Malaysia
  • Jakarta has deployed thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle the plantation fires
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:27pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.