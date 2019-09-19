A forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province. Photo: AFP
Hundreds arrested in Indonesia on suspicion of starting forest fires, could face 10 years in jail
- Among those arrested were three men caught trying to clear land to plant crops in a park that is home to about 140 endangered wild elephants, police said
- Those arrested could be prosecuted under an environmental protection law that mandates a maximum 10-year prison sentence for setting fires to clear land
Topic | Indonesia
A forest fire in Pekanbaru, Riau province. Photo: AFP
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia, Indonesia close thousands of schools as toxic haze intensifies
- Air quality deteriorated to ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ levels on an official index in many parts of Peninsular Malaysia
- Jakarta has deployed thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle the plantation fires
Topic | Malaysia
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters