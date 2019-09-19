Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

File photo of a Filipino baby receiving a vaccine. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Southeast Asia

Philippines’ first polio case since 2001 sparks mass immunisation drive

  • Health authorities said a three-year-old girl in a southern province had contracted polio
  • The virus was also detected in Manila’s sewage and in waterways of the large southern city of Davao
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:20pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

File photo of a Filipino baby receiving a vaccine. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Toads, fish and herbal tea used to fight dengue as epidemic spreads across the Philippines

  • Villages have poured frogs and mosquitofish in canals to target the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes
  • But experts have warned that the predators may themselves become toxic pests
Topic |   Disease
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 9:54pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.