File photo of a Filipino baby receiving a vaccine. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Philippines’ first polio case since 2001 sparks mass immunisation drive
- Health authorities said a three-year-old girl in a southern province had contracted polio
- The virus was also detected in Manila’s sewage and in waterways of the large southern city of Davao
Topic | Disease
File photo of a Filipino baby receiving a vaccine. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
Toads, fish and herbal tea used to fight dengue as epidemic spreads across the Philippines
- Villages have poured frogs and mosquitofish in canals to target the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes
- But experts have warned that the predators may themselves become toxic pests
Topic | Disease
Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua