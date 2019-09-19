A man in Aceh is caned in public for having sex outside marriage in Banda Aceh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three couples whipped over public displays of affection in Indonesia’s Aceh
- A masked officer dished out between 20 and 22 strokes from a cane each on three men and three women caught behaving amorously
- One woman winced and fell over from the painful punishment, which was carried out in front of a mosque in the provincial capital Banda Aceh
Topic | Indonesia
