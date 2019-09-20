Mainland Chinese are the biggest group of foreign buyers of Singapore luxury homes. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese millionaires propel Singapore’s luxury home sales to 11-year high
- There has been a flurry of purchases of condominiums, driven predominantly by multimillionaires from mainland China
- Some buyers may have sought an alternative to protest-hit Hong Kong, an expert said
Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Dewey Sim
From transport to housing, Singapore’s centenarians on how the Lion City has transformed in their lifetime
- For 1,300 Singaporeans, life 100 years ago included sleeping in self-made huts and drawing polluted water from a well for showers
- Life expectancy is rising in the Lion City thanks to its transformation into a global trade hub – but it also brings with it growing issues such as elder loneliness
