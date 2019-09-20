A still from the movie ‘Hustlers’. Photo: STXfilms/AP
Malaysia bans Jennifer Lopez stripper movie ‘Hustlers’ for nudity
- The country’s censors said it would have to make so many cuts to racy scenes there would be barely anything left to screen
- The movie is about how New York strippers turned the tables on wealthy businessmen during the financial crisis
Fake Malaysian identification cards with pictures of alleged Chinese nationals. Photo: National Registration Department/Facebook
In Malaysia, fake news of Chinese nationals getting citizenship stokes racial tensions
- Claims that mainland Chinese are being granted Malaysian identification cards have been circulating online media for the past month
- The National Registration Department has lodged a police report against several social media users for such accusations
