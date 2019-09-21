Mitsubishi Corp. Photo: Reuters
Rogue oil trader causes US$320 million loss at Mitsubishi’s Singapore unit
- The trader, a Chinese national hired by Petro-Diamond Singapore to handle oil business with China, ‘repeatedly’ disguised unauthorised deals to ‘look like hedge transactions’, Mitsubishi said
- The employee has been fired and reported to the police, the parent company said
An oil tanker unloads crude at a terminal in Zhoushan, in China’s Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
