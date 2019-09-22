The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
Philippine Marines conduct ‘historic’ training using new assault vehicles to reclaim an island
- The exercise was not directed at China despite being staged on a beach facing the South China Sea, where Beijing has built several military installations
- The drills were part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s defences against foreign armies and other hostile forces
Over 600 Chinese nationals have been arrested for online gambling and an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
601 Chinese arrested for cybercrimes in the Philippines in less than a week
- Manila has launched a crackdown on the large numbers of Chinese who mostly enter the country as tourists and then work for online gambling and cybercrime operations
