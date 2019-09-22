Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Philippine Marines conduct ‘historic’ training using new assault vehicles to reclaim an island

  • The exercise was not directed at China despite being staged on a beach facing the South China Sea, where Beijing has built several military installations
  • The drills were part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the country’s defences against foreign armies and other hostile forces
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 7:01pm, 22 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Philippine Marines showcased this weekend its eight brand new amphibious assault vehicles in drills simulating ‘a scenario of an island retake’. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Over 600 Chinese nationals have been arrested for online gambling and an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

601 Chinese arrested for cybercrimes in the Philippines in less than a week

  • Manila has launched a crackdown on the large numbers of Chinese who mostly enter the country as tourists and then work for online gambling and cybercrime operations
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:34pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Over 600 Chinese nationals have been arrested for online gambling and an online investment scam syndicate. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.