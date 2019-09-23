US authorities are also preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations stemming from the crash of the Boeing’s 737 MAX jet. Photo: Bloomberg
Lion Air crash: Indonesian investigators reportedly blame design and pilot errors for accident that killed 189 people
- US authorities are also preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations stemming from the crash of the Boeing’s 737 MAX jet
- A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the latest report but said the plane maker continued to offer support to the investigating authorities
Topic | Indonesia
