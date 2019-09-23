Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal crackdown on drugs still overwhelmingly popular with Filipinos

  • The quarterly poll of 1,200 Filipinos returned a rating of ‘excellent’ for Duterte’s three-year campaign, with 82 per cent satisfied
  • Police say they have killed more than 6,700 suspected drug dealers who resisted arrest, and deny involvement in murders of thousands more drug users
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:06am, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.