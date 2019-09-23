Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal crackdown on drugs still overwhelmingly popular with Filipinos
- The quarterly poll of 1,200 Filipinos returned a rating of ‘excellent’ for Duterte’s three-year campaign, with 82 per cent satisfied
- Police say they have killed more than 6,700 suspected drug dealers who resisted arrest, and deny involvement in murders of thousands more drug users
