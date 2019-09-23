The lack of charging infrastructure remains a hurdle, however, even as President Joko Widodo‘s government is trying to improve facilities. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s biggest taxi firm hopes electric vehicles can counter threat from ride-hailing apps like Grab and Gojek
- Competition from ride-hailing apps wiped out US$1.7 billion, or almost 80 per cent, of PT Blue Bird’s market value from its peak
- The lack of charging infrastructure remains a hurdle, however, even as President Joko Widodo‘s government is trying to improve facilities
Topic | Transport and logistics
The lack of charging infrastructure remains a hurdle, however, even as President Joko Widodo‘s government is trying to improve facilities. Photo: AP