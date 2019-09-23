Channels

A Malindo Air plane. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Malindo Air says massive data breach was caused by former staff at contractor in India

  • Passengers’ names, home addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers were made public in the massive data leak
  • The Lion Air subsidiary says the breach, which also affected Thai Lion Air, has been contained
Updated: 8:18pm, 23 Sep, 2019

A Malindo Air plane. Photo: Handout
Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region. Photo: Handout
Malindo Air confirms data breach, exposing millions of passengers’ personal data

  • Information including passport details, home addresses and phone numbers were leaked onto data exchange forums last month
  • Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 2:29pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region. Photo: Handout
