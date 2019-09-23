A Malindo Air plane. Photo: Handout
Malindo Air says massive data breach was caused by former staff at contractor in India
- Passengers’ names, home addresses, email addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers and passport numbers were made public in the massive data leak
- The Lion Air subsidiary says the breach, which also affected Thai Lion Air, has been contained
Topic | Malaysia
A Malindo Air plane. Photo: Handout
Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region. Photo: Handout
Malindo Air confirms data breach, exposing millions of passengers’ personal data
- Information including passport details, home addresses and phone numbers were leaked onto data exchange forums last month
- Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region
Topic | Aviation
Malindo, a subsidiary of Lion Air, operates from two airports in Kuala Lumpur and has a network of about 40 routes across the region. Photo: Handout