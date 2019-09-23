Channels

University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thousands in Indonesia protest against bill which would ban extramarital sex

  • The government has delayed a vote on the controversial bill, which would outlaw sex outside marriage and gay sex
  • Critics say the bill violates free speech and is discriminatory, but supporters say it reflects the ‘character and personality of the Indonesian people’
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:44pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (right) gives his state-of-the-nation address at a general assembly at parliament in Jakarta in August. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Millions may risk jail as Indonesia prepares to outlaw sex outside marriage

  • Law will also apply to foreigners, and will affect homosexuals as gay marriage is not recognised in Indonesia
  • New penal code expected to be adopted next week also introduces stiff penalties for insulting president’s dignity
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:34pm, 19 Sep, 2019

