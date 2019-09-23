University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Thousands in Indonesia protest against bill which would ban extramarital sex
- The government has delayed a vote on the controversial bill, which would outlaw sex outside marriage and gay sex
- Critics say the bill violates free speech and is discriminatory, but supporters say it reflects the ‘character and personality of the Indonesian people’
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (right) gives his state-of-the-nation address at a general assembly at parliament in Jakarta in August. Photo: AFP
Millions may risk jail as Indonesia prepares to outlaw sex outside marriage
- Law will also apply to foreigners, and will affect homosexuals as gay marriage is not recognised in Indonesia
- New penal code expected to be adopted next week also introduces stiff penalties for insulting president’s dignity
