A woman (front) receives oxygen therapy at a temporary shelter after being exposed to smoke from a forest fire in Riau, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Nearly 900,000 Indonesians suffer breathing issues due to haze
- Poor air quality has forced Indonesia and Malaysia to close thousands of schools, with hundreds of Malaysian flights also cancelled
- Despite seriousness of problem, Jakarta is still unwilling to accept offers of help from neighbouring countries
Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Why can’t Southeast Asia snuff out its haze problem for good?
- Singapore flagged off its Formula One race under clearer skies on Friday after days of bad air there and in Malaysia
- Experts urge Jakarta to crack down harder on those behind illegal fires as the haze affects ‘health, wealth and well-being’
