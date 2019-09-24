Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman (front) receives oxygen therapy at a temporary shelter after being exposed to smoke from a forest fire in Riau, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Nearly 900,000 Indonesians suffer breathing issues due to haze

  • Poor air quality has forced Indonesia and Malaysia to close thousands of schools, with hundreds of Malaysian flights also cancelled
  • Despite seriousness of problem, Jakarta is still unwilling to accept offers of help from neighbouring countries
Topic |   Indonesia
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 3:57am, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman (front) receives oxygen therapy at a temporary shelter after being exposed to smoke from a forest fire in Riau, Indonesia, on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Health & Environment

Why can’t Southeast Asia snuff out its haze problem for good?

  • Singapore flagged off its Formula One race under clearer skies on Friday after days of bad air there and in Malaysia
  • Experts urge Jakarta to crack down harder on those behind illegal fires as the haze affects ‘health, wealth and well-being’
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 10:07pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.