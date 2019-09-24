Channels

People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Violence in Indonesia’s Papua leaves at least 26 people dead after protesters clash with police

  • Unrest was provoked by a hoax about a student being racially abused went viral on the social media
  • The resource-rich Papua region was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops
Updated: 12:43pm, 24 Sep, 2019

People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Racism, rage and rising calls for freedom in Indonesia’s Papua

  • Protests that began in early August were sparked by a viral video that showed Indonesian military officers taunting Papuan students with racist slurs
  • Separatists now hope that the seething anger, resentment and rage on the streets can be transformed into real momentum for independence
Updated: 10:25pm, 31 Aug, 2019

A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
