People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
Violence in Indonesia’s Papua leaves at least 26 people dead after protesters clash with police
- Unrest was provoked by a hoax about a student being racially abused went viral on the social media
- The resource-rich Papua region was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops
Topic | Indonesia
A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Racism, rage and rising calls for freedom in Indonesia’s Papua
- Protests that began in early August were sparked by a viral video that showed Indonesian military officers taunting Papuan students with racist slurs
- Separatists now hope that the seething anger, resentment and rage on the streets can be transformed into real momentum for independence
