Activists pay tribute to companions killed or abducted, allegedly by the military. Photo: AP
Rodrigo Duterte has ‘emboldened’ killers of Philippine land rights activists, rights watchdog says
- Campaigners who challenge powerful logging, mining and fruit growing interests have long faced deadly violence in the Philippines
- ‘The president’s brutal ‘war on drugs’ has fostered a culture of impunity and fear,’ Global Witness report says
The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: Reuters
Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal crackdown on drugs still overwhelmingly popular with Filipinos
- The quarterly poll of 1,200 Filipinos returned a rating of ‘excellent’ for Duterte’s three-year campaign, with 82 per cent satisfied
- Police say they have killed more than 6,700 suspected drug dealers who resisted arrest, and deny involvement in murders of thousands more drug users
