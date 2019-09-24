Fugitive financier Jho Low. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Najib Razak’s defence team wants Jho Low ‘produced as soon as possible’ to determine truth in 1MDB corruption trial
- Najib faces more than 40 counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power and Jho Low is accused of masterminding the fraud
- However, defence counsel Muhammad Shafee argued testimony about the close relationship between Najib and Jho Low should be treated as ‘hearsay’
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Najib was ‘briefed’ to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies
- The eighth prosecution witness is on the stand in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
- The court also heard that fugitive businessman Jho Low was close to Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor
