A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s 5G plan moves forward, in a potential boost to China’s Huawei
- Malaysia is set to start a demonstration of 5G projects next month, as it aims to be one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology
- This could benefit Huawei, which is blacklisted elsewhere but already has preliminary contracts with Malaysian telecoms firms
Topic | Malaysia
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei ready to sell 5G tech to a Western buyer to help create rival, level playing field
- Comments from Ren come as the Chinese telecoms giant remains in the middle of US-China trade war and after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May
Topic | Huawei
