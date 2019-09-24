Channels

A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s 5G plan moves forward, in a potential boost to China’s Huawei

  • Malaysia is set to start a demonstration of 5G projects next month, as it aims to be one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology
  • This could benefit Huawei, which is blacklisted elsewhere but already has preliminary contracts with Malaysian telecoms firms
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:36pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Big Tech

Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei ready to sell 5G tech to a Western buyer to help create rival, level playing field

  • Comments from Ren come as the Chinese telecoms giant remains in the middle of US-China trade war and after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May
Topic |   Huawei
Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu  

Updated: 9:03am, 16 Sep, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
