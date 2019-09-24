A Lion Air Boeing 737 MAX plane. Photo: Shutterstock
Lion Air, Indonesian regulator object to Boeing 737 MAX crash report, amid concerns of too much blame
- Investigators found that 25 of 41 lapses which led to the crash were blamed on the Indonesian side
- Seven of the faults were directed at Boeing, for issues including the inadequate disclosure of its MCAS system
Topic | Indonesia
US authorities are also preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations stemming from the crash of the Boeing’s 737 MAX jet. Photo: Bloomberg
- US authorities are also preparing to announce a handful of separate safety recommendations stemming from the crash of the Boeing’s 737 MAX jet
- A Boeing spokesman did not comment on the latest report but said the plane maker continued to offer support to the investigating authorities
