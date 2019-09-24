Channels

Indonesian riot police officers shoot tear gas during clashes with students outside the parliament building in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Indonesian police fire tear gas at thousands of students protesting against new laws on extramarital sex, corruption

  • Indonesian lawmakers are debating an overhaul of the criminal code which would criminalise extramarital sex and restrict contraceptives
  • Tens of thousands have taken to the streets over the bill, which would also weaken the country’s anti-corruption agency
Topic |   Indonesia
SCMP

Associated Press  

Reuters  

Updated: 10:22pm, 24 Sep, 2019

University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Thousands in Indonesia protest against bill that would ban extramarital sex

  • The government has delayed a vote on the controversial bill, which would outlaw gay and sex outside marriage
  • Critics say the bill violates free speech and is discriminatory, but supporters say it reflects the ‘character and personality of the Indonesian people’
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:37am, 24 Sep, 2019

