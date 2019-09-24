Indonesian riot police officers shoot tear gas during clashes with students outside the parliament building in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian police fire tear gas at thousands of students protesting against new laws on extramarital sex, corruption
- Indonesian lawmakers are debating an overhaul of the criminal code which would criminalise extramarital sex and restrict contraceptives
- Tens of thousands have taken to the streets over the bill, which would also weaken the country’s anti-corruption agency
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian riot police officers shoot tear gas during clashes with students outside the parliament building in Jakarta. Photo: EPA-EFE
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Thousands in Indonesia protest against bill that would ban extramarital sex
- The government has delayed a vote on the controversial bill, which would outlaw gay and sex outside marriage
- Critics say the bill violates free speech and is discriminatory, but supporters say it reflects the ‘character and personality of the Indonesian people’
Topic | Indonesia
University students protest outside the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters