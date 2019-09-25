Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The investigation follows multiple complaints starting from last year accusing Grab of monopolistic practices after it bought Uber’s Southeast Asian operations. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Malaysian watchdog advances anti-monopoly probe into Grab spurred by purchase of Uber’s Southeast Asian operations

  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is keen to lower the cost of living for Malaysians, a key pledge that led to his return to power in 2018
  • His government is trying to expose state-linked companies to competition and introduce open tenders
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:15am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The investigation follows multiple complaints starting from last year accusing Grab of monopolistic practices after it bought Uber’s Southeast Asian operations. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.