The investigation follows multiple complaints starting from last year accusing Grab of monopolistic practices after it bought Uber’s Southeast Asian operations. Photo: AP
Malaysian watchdog advances anti-monopoly probe into Grab spurred by purchase of Uber’s Southeast Asian operations
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is keen to lower the cost of living for Malaysians, a key pledge that led to his return to power in 2018
- His government is trying to expose state-linked companies to competition and introduce open tenders
Topic | Malaysia
