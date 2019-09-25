Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr at a foreign ministers' meeting of Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Bangkok in August. Photo: AP
Philippines’ Teodoro Locsin says Beijing’s South China Sea code is like ‘a manual for feeding a dragon in your living room’
- Locsin described the code of conduct sought by Beijing to address South China Sea dispute as ‘implicit recognition of Chinese hegemony’
- He also emphasised Manila’s relationship with the US, which he called ‘the eternal engine of endeavour and invention’
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?
- Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
- Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic | The Philippines
