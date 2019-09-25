Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Inside the Thai bars where ‘child entertainers’ are trafficked and put to work

  • While Thailand has ramped up efforts to tackle child sex trafficking in recent years, the crime is evolving and taking new forms such as the rising use of girls as ‘entertainers’ to lure men into bars
  • Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year
Topic |   Thailand
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Updated: 1:10pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sexual exploitation is the main form of modern-day slavery in Thailand – making up more than half of the 191 human trafficking cases recorded by the government so far this year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.