Jho Low is accused of being the mastermind behind the 1MDB financial scandal. Photo: SCMP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Malaysian police say they know Jho Low’s whereabouts, aim to bring him in by end of year

  • The police chief said he believes Low is hiding in a country under ‘the protection of someone’
  • Abdul Hamid did not name the country, but confirmed it has an extradition treaty with Malaysia
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:16pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Jho Low is accused of being the mastermind behind the 1MDB financial scandal. Photo: SCMP
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Najib was ‘briefed’ to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies

  • The eighth prosecution witness is on the stand in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
  • The court also heard that fugitive businessman Jho Low was close to Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 7:37pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
