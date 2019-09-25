Jho Low is accused of being the mastermind behind the 1MDB financial scandal. Photo: SCMP
1MDB scandal: Malaysian police say they know Jho Low’s whereabouts, aim to bring him in by end of year
- The police chief said he believes Low is hiding in a country under ‘the protection of someone’
- Abdul Hamid did not name the country, but confirmed it has an extradition treaty with Malaysia
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Jho Low is accused of being the mastermind behind the 1MDB financial scandal. Photo: SCMP
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Najib was ‘briefed’ to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies
- The eighth prosecution witness is on the stand in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
- The court also heard that fugitive businessman Jho Low was close to Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE