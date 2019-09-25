Coast guard personnel move a survivor to an ambulance. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Via AP
7 dragon boat rowers drown off Philippines’ Boracay island
- Large waves rocked and overturned the boat, killing four men and three women, rescue workers said
- Fourteen other team members, including a Chinese and a Russian woman, were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, a disaster officer said
Topic | The Philippines
Coast guard personnel move a survivor to an ambulance. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Via AP