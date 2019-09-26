Ratchadech Wongtabut talks to reporters at the Bukkhalo Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thai model arrested as sex assault case shocks the nation – but Ratchadech Wongtabut denies intending Thitima Noraphanpiphat harm
- Ratchadech, 24, is accused of taking an unconscious woman home and leaving her lifeless body in the lobby of his building
- Police said victim Thitima may have already been dead by the time Ratchadech brought her back to his flat
Topic | Crime
Ratchadech Wongtabut talks to reporters at the Bukkhalo Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP
Chanel Miller was sexually assaulted behind a dumpster outside a Stanford frat party by Brock Turner. She wants to tell her story
- Chanel Miller’s memoir, out this week, will ‘reclaim the story of her sexual assault’ by Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford student who attacked her in 2015
- ‘I felt no parent was going to want me as a role model if I’m just a discarded, drunk, half-naked body behind a dumpster,’ Miller has said
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP