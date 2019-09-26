Channels

Ratchadech Wongtabut talks to reporters at the Bukkhalo Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thai model arrested as sex assault case shocks the nation – but Ratchadech Wongtabut denies intending Thitima Noraphanpiphat harm

  • Ratchadech, 24, is accused of taking an unconscious woman home and leaving her lifeless body in the lobby of his building
  • Police said victim Thitima may have already been dead by the time Ratchadech brought her back to his flat
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:50am, 26 Sep, 2019

Chanel Miller: ‘We have this really sick mindset in our culture, as if you deserve rape if you drink to excess’. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chanel Miller was sexually assaulted behind a dumpster outside a Stanford frat party by Brock Turner. She wants to tell her story

  • Chanel Miller’s memoir, out this week, will ‘reclaim the story of her sexual assault’ by Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford student who attacked her in 2015
  • ‘I felt no parent was going to want me as a role model if I’m just a discarded, drunk, half-naked body behind a dumpster,’ Miller has said
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 3:01am, 25 Sep, 2019

