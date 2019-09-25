David Pannick arrives at the Supreme Court of the UK hearing on September 19 over British PM Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit. Photo: Reuters
Top UK lawyer who defeated Boris Johnson’s government advises Singapore PM’s estranged nephew Li Shengwu
- Facing contempt charges in the Lion City, the US-based economist has revealed that Andrew Pannick QC is ‘advising’ him in politically charged case
Topic | Singapore
David Pannick arrives at the Supreme Court of the UK hearing on September 19 over British PM Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament ahead of Brexit. Photo: Reuters