A 5G display at the Smart China Expo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia’s largest carrier Telkom Indonesia adopts ‘wait and see’ approach to Huawei 5G
- Indonesia is still several years from launching 5G services, allowing it time to decide on suppliers
- The US says Huawei equipment poses a security risk and has accused the company of aiding China in espionage
Topic | Indonesia
A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s 5G plan moves forward, in a potential boost to China’s Huawei
- Malaysia is set to start a demonstration of 5G projects next month, as it aims to be one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology
- This could benefit Huawei, which is blacklisted elsewhere but already has preliminary contracts with Malaysian telecoms firms
Topic | Malaysia
