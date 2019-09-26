Channels

A 5G display at the Smart China Expo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia’s largest carrier Telkom Indonesia adopts ‘wait and see’ approach to Huawei 5G

  • Indonesia is still several years from launching 5G services, allowing it time to decide on suppliers
  • The US says Huawei equipment poses a security risk and has accused the company of aiding China in espionage
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 Sep, 2019

A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at the Mobile World Congress. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s 5G plan moves forward, in a potential boost to China’s Huawei

  • Malaysia is set to start a demonstration of 5G projects next month, as it aims to be one of the first Asian countries to launch the technology
  • This could benefit Huawei, which is blacklisted elsewhere but already has preliminary contracts with Malaysian telecoms firms
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:36pm, 24 Sep, 2019

