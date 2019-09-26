A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
At least four dead after earthquake in eastern Indonesia triggers landslides
- Terrified residents in Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands ran to the streets as buildings collapsed after the 6.5-magnitude quake hit
- Two people were killed by falling debris, another died after being buried in a landslide, while a woman died after falling off her motorbike while fleeing
