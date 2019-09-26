Channels

A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Southeast Asia

At least four dead after earthquake in eastern Indonesia triggers landslides

  • Terrified residents in Indonesia’s remote Maluku Islands ran to the streets as buildings collapsed after the 6.5-magnitude quake hit
  • Two people were killed by falling debris, another died after being buried in a landslide, while a woman died after falling off her motorbike while fleeing
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:18pm, 26 Sep, 2019

A collapsed traditional market building seen after an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Fishing boats were stranded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Wani Village in West Coast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 4, 2018. Photo: Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency
Travel & Leisure

Dark tourism draw: Indonesian earthquake city where mud buried homes exerts a ghoulish fascination for some, one year on

  • Thousands were killed in Palu, Sulawesi, in a September 2018 earthquake that triggered a tsunami and turned the ground into liquid mud that swallowed homes
  • ‘Even graveyards can become tourist attractions,’ says official of visitors who take selfies amid the ruins and survivors who offer tours of liquefaction sites
Topic |   Asia travel
Ian Morse

Ian Morse  

Updated: 1:29pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Fishing boats were stranded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Wani Village in West Coast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 4, 2018. Photo: Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency
