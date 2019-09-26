Speculation has been mounting that Singaporeans could soon head to the polls. Photo: Reuters
In Singapore, Facebook tightens rules for political ads to ‘prevent spread of misinformation’ ahead of elections
- Those in Singapore posting political ads on Facebook or Instagram will now have to first confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the ad, the firm said
- The new requirements will also apply to those wanting to run ads related to social issues such as immigration and crime
Topic | Singapore
A US Navy ship docks at Changi Naval Base in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore renews military bases pact with US amid deepening defence ties with China
- Washington renews pact granting US forces access to Lion City’s bases until 2035, underlining the city state’s importance to America’s Asia strategy
- Late leader Lee Kuan Yew once said he had no objections to both the US and China one day having logistics bases in his country
Topic | United States
