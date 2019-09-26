Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Speculation has been mounting that Singaporeans could soon head to the polls. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

In Singapore, Facebook tightens rules for political ads to ‘prevent spread of misinformation’ ahead of elections

  • Those in Singapore posting political ads on Facebook or Instagram will now have to first confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the ad, the firm said
  • The new requirements will also apply to those wanting to run ads related to social issues such as immigration and crime
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:19pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Speculation has been mounting that Singaporeans could soon head to the polls. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A US Navy ship docks at Changi Naval Base in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Politics

Singapore renews military bases pact with US amid deepening defence ties with China

  • Washington renews pact granting US forces access to Lion City’s bases until 2035, underlining the city state’s importance to America’s Asia strategy
  • Late leader Lee Kuan Yew once said he had no objections to both the US and China one day having logistics bases in his country
Topic |   United States
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 12:32pm, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US Navy ship docks at Changi Naval Base in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.