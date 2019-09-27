Thai event model Thitim Noraphanpiphat, aka Lunlabelle, was found dead in September 2019. Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been implicated in her death. Photo: Instagram
Thitima Noraphanpiphat death: more arrests over alleged mistreatment of Thai models
- Women such as Thitima are called ‘pretties’: models hired for events such as auto shows to pose seductively with products they are promoting
- Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been charged over Thitima’s death, after her body was found in the lobby of his apartment building
Thai model Ratchadech Wongtabut arrested after Thitima Noraphanpiphat, aka ‘Lunlabelle’, found dead in his building
- Ratchadech Wongtabut, 24, has been charged with illegal detention leading to death, abduction with intent of committing an indecent act, and molestation
- An autopsy found Thitima Noraphanpiphat died from extreme alcohol intoxication, citing a blood alcohol concentration of 418 milligrams per 100 millilitres
