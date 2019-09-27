Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thai event model Thitim Noraphanpiphat, aka Lunlabelle, was found dead in September 2019. Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been implicated in her death. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Thitima Noraphanpiphat death: more arrests over alleged mistreatment of Thai models

  • Women such as Thitima are called ‘pretties’: models hired for events such as auto shows to pose seductively with products they are promoting
  • Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been charged over Thitima’s death, after her body was found in the lobby of his apartment building
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:11am, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thai event model Thitim Noraphanpiphat, aka Lunlabelle, was found dead in September 2019. Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been implicated in her death. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
Thai event model Thitim Noraphanpiphat, aka Lunlabelle, who was found dead in September 2019. Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been implicated in her death. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Thai model Ratchadech Wongtabut arrested after Thitima Noraphanpiphat, aka ‘Lunlabelle’, found dead in his building

  • Ratchadech Wongtabut, 24, has been charged with illegal detention leading to death, abduction with intent of committing an indecent act, and molestation
  • An autopsy found Thitima Noraphanpiphat died from extreme alcohol intoxication, citing a blood alcohol concentration of 418 milligrams per 100 millilitres
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thai event model Thitim Noraphanpiphat, aka Lunlabelle, who was found dead in September 2019. Male model Ratchadech Wongtabut has been implicated in her death. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.