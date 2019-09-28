Evacuees rest at a military base in Wamena, Papua, on Friday, as they wait for their turn to leave the city by a military Hercules aircraft. Photo: AFP
Thousands scramble to flee violence in Indonesia’s Papua
- More than two dozen killed in Wamena city, with some stabbed and others burned alive
- Anger over racism against indigenous Papuans has fuelled weeks of angry protests, as well as calls for self-rule
People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
Violence in Indonesia’s Papua kills at least 32 people, ‘some burned, some hacked to death’
- Unrest was provoked by a hoax about a student being racially abused, which went viral on social media
- The resource-rich Papua region was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops
