Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Evacuees rest at a military base in Wamena, Papua, on Friday, as they wait for their turn to leave the city by a military Hercules aircraft. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thousands scramble to flee violence in Indonesia’s Papua

  • More than two dozen killed in Wamena city, with some stabbed and others burned alive
  • Anger over racism against indigenous Papuans has fuelled weeks of angry protests, as well as calls for self-rule
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:38am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Evacuees rest at a military base in Wamena, Papua, on Friday, as they wait for their turn to leave the city by a military Hercules aircraft. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Violence in Indonesia’s Papua kills at least 32 people, ‘some burned, some hacked to death’

  • Unrest was provoked by a hoax about a student being racially abused, which went viral on social media
  • The resource-rich Papua region was rocked by separatist protests last month, forcing authorities to deploy additional troops
Topic |   Indonesia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:53pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People gather as shops burn in the background during a protest in Wamena in Papua. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.