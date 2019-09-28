Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad rebukes UN for letting rich countries do as they please while the rest of the world struggles
- The Malaysian PM particularly railed against the veto power held by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, saying it had failed to prevent wars
- He also called for greater international control of sanctions, and spoke out over US attempts to force all countries to cut trade ties with Iran
Topic | Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. Photo: AP
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama
Mahathir blasts Myanmar and United Nations over Rohingya ‘genocide’
- The Malaysian leader says attacks on the community in Rakhine state were ‘institutionalised terrorism’, criticising Suu Kyi’s government for a lack of action and the UN for a ‘deafening’ silence
- Rights activists welcome his remarks, but call on his government to reassess its own treatment of refugees
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama