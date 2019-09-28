Channels

A soldier stands near a toppled mosque as recovery efforts continue at the earthquake-hit Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi in October 2018. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunami disaster that left thousands dead

  • Mass prayers are expected later in the day to remember victims of the 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent deluge that razed swathes of Palu last year
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:28pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Fishing boats were stranded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Wani Village in West Coast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 4, 2018. Photo: Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency
Travel & Leisure

Dark tourism draw: Indonesian earthquake city where mud buried homes exerts a ghoulish fascination for some, one year on

  • Thousands were killed in Palu, Sulawesi, in a September 2018 earthquake that triggered a tsunami and turned the ground into liquid mud that swallowed homes
  • ‘Even graveyards can become tourist attractions,’ says official of visitors who take selfies amid the ruins and survivors who offer tours of liquefaction sites
Topic |   Asia travel
Ian Morse

Ian Morse  

Updated: 1:29pm, 26 Sep, 2019

