A soldier stands near a toppled mosque as recovery efforts continue at the earthquake-hit Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi in October 2018. Photo: AP
Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunami disaster that left thousands dead
- Mass prayers are expected later in the day to remember victims of the 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent deluge that razed swathes of Palu last year
Fishing boats were stranded after an earthquake and tsunami hit Wani Village in West Coast of Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on October 4, 2018. Photo: Eko Siswono Toyudho/Anadolu Agency
Dark tourism draw: Indonesian earthquake city where mud buried homes exerts a ghoulish fascination for some, one year on
- Thousands were killed in Palu, Sulawesi, in a September 2018 earthquake that triggered a tsunami and turned the ground into liquid mud that swallowed homes
- ‘Even graveyards can become tourist attractions,’ says official of visitors who take selfies amid the ruins and survivors who offer tours of liquefaction sites
