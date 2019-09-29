Advertisement
A man of Cambodian descent, who has lived in the United States since childhood and is now facing possible deportation. Photo: AP
Protests planned as Trump administration deports Cambodians from US
- Cambodians being deported have criminal convictions, some of whom have lived in the US for decades
Asian-American groups are objecting to the Trump administration’s efforts to step up deportations of Cambodians, as dozens of refugees with criminal convictions are being ordered to report to federal officials this week for removal.
At least 20 people in California have been served notices to report to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to begin the deportation process, according to Ny Nourn, a San Francisco-based community advocate with the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus. The state is home to the largest population of Cambodians in the US.
In Massachusetts, the state with the nation’s second largest Cambodian community, at least 10 residents have received them, said Bethany Li, director of Greater Boston Legal Services’ Asian Outreach Unit.
Cambodians living in Minnesota, Texas, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin have also been issued the orders, said Elaine Sanchez Wilson, a spokeswoman for the Southeast Asia Resource Action Centre in Washington, DC.
Asian-American activists are planning demonstrations in San Francisco, Sacramento and Boston this week. They argue that many of those facing deportation served criminal sentences years and in some cases decades ago, when they were troubled young refugees struggling to adjust to a new country after their families fled Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime.
“Many of these people have served their time and rebuilt their lives,” said Kevin Lam, an organiser with the Asian-American Resource Workshop, which is helping organise Monday’s protest in Boston. “They have families, careers and contribute to their communities.”
The deportations have been happening since about 2002, when Cambodia agreed to begin repatriating refugees convicted of felony crimes in the US.
But they’ve risen sharply since President Donald Trump took office and imposed visa sanctions on Cambodia and a handful of other nations in order to compel them to speed up the process.
The result has been a roughly 280 per cent increase, from 29 removals in 2017 to 110 in 2018, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.
Through the current financial year, which ends Monday, 80 Cambodians have been removed, the agency said. There are nearly 1,800 Cambodians with final removal orders living in the country. The majority have criminal convictions but are on supervised release and not in detention, ICE said.
Asian-American organisations say they’re focused on finding ways to get criminal convictions reduced or dropped so that Cambodian refugees can avoid deportation.
Democratic governors in California and Washington state have recently granted pardons to a handful of Cambodians, and at least two Cambodians recently returned to the US after successfully challenging the criminal convictions that had prompted their removal.
A nationwide class action lawsuit challenging immigration raids on the Cambodian community is also pending in a California federal court.
Last year, 27-year-old Sophorn San, who had lived most of his life in Rhode Island after he family fled Cambodia in the 1990s, was deported after pleading guilty to a gun charge as a teen. He was struck and killed by a truck in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh only a few months later.