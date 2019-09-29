Channels

Traffic travels along a motorway in Malaysia. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore driver caught in Malaysia with 116 outstanding tickets pays 28,000 ringgit in fines

  • The man, in his 60s, was among those detained in a three-day operation which began at 6am on Friday
  • A total of 3,174 outstanding summonses were settled by 2,687 Singaporeans and 487 Malaysians in the operation
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 8:58pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Commuters arrive at a railway station in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indebted Malaysia dithers on US$1 billion rail project with Singapore

  • A decision on whether to go ahead with the RTS Link has been delayed by another month, it was announced on Sunday
  • The link, originally due to have been completed in 2026, would connect Singapore with Malaysia’s southern state of Johor
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:02pm, 29 Sep, 2019

