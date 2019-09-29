Traffic travels along a motorway in Malaysia. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore driver caught in Malaysia with 116 outstanding tickets pays 28,000 ringgit in fines
- The man, in his 60s, was among those detained in a three-day operation which began at 6am on Friday
- A total of 3,174 outstanding summonses were settled by 2,687 Singaporeans and 487 Malaysians in the operation
Indebted Malaysia dithers on US$1 billion rail project with Singapore
- A decision on whether to go ahead with the RTS Link has been delayed by another month, it was announced on Sunday
- The link, originally due to have been completed in 2026, would connect Singapore with Malaysia’s southern state of Johor
