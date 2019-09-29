Protesters in Taipei carry banners and shout slogans to show their support for the on-going protests in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong solidarity rallies held in Malaysia, Australia, Taiwan
- About 40 rallies were planned for Sunday in cities across the world as part of the Global Solidarity with Hong Kong movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters in Taipei carry banners and shout slogans to show their support for the on-going protests in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests
- She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
- Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS